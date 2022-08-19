The aftermath of Chelsea’s home draw against rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend may have been more entertaining than the game itself.

Even though both London sides shared the points following an entertaining 2-2 draw, it was managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte who stole the headlines.

Following some incredibly passionate goal celebrations, it was clear both tacticians had rubbed each other up the wrong way.

The full-time whistle saw Conte approach his opposition manager and reach for a handshake. Despite the gesture, Tuchel reacted by holding onto the Italian’s hand. Words were exchanged during the bitter altercation, but now, according to journalist James Benge, both managers have received strict punishments.

MORE: Man United set to launch eye-watering £85m bid for exciting attacker

Tuchel is believed to have received a £35,000 fine and a one-game touchline ban. Conte, on the other hand, has not been handed a touchline ban but will be required to pay £15,000.

Thomas Tuchel fined £35,000. He has been issued a touchline ban but it has been temporarily suspended “pending the Independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons”. Antonio Conte is not banned but has been fined £15,000. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 19, 2022

Depending on how long the Regulatory Commission’s review takes, Tuchel could miss any one of the Blues’ next domestic matches. Some of their upcoming league fixtures include Leeds United away, Leicester City at home and Southampton away before they prepare to welcome London rivals West Ham to Stamford Bridge at the start of next month.