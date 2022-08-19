Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has addressed rumours linking the German club with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, but so far the Portuguese striker has found it difficult to find a suitable club.

Recent reports suggested Dortmund could make a move to sign the Manchester United man, but chief executive Watzke has refuted these reports.

? ? | Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has just ??????? reports that they could sign Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ha95e9pq2m — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 19, 2022

With Ronaldo now 37 years old and on a hefty salary, it’s going to be difficult for many clubs around the world to justify signing him.