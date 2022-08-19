Video: Borussia Dortmund chief addresses Cristiano Ronaldo rumours

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has addressed rumours linking the German club with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, but so far the Portuguese striker has found it difficult to find a suitable club.

Recent reports suggested Dortmund could make a move to sign the Manchester United man, but chief executive Watzke has refuted these reports.

More Stories / Latest News
“At least eight clubs” – Reporter thinks Chelsea midfielder could leave before end of window
French club set their sights on Manchester United forward
Nottingham Forest complete 16th signing of the summer with £42.5m deal

With Ronaldo now 37 years old and on a hefty salary, it’s going to be difficult for many clubs around the world to justify signing him.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.