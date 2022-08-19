(Video) Footage shows Jurgen Klopp furious with Anfield pitch invader

Liverpool have started the new 2022-23 season in poor form.

Drawing both of their opening two games against Fulham and then Crystal Palace, manager Jurgen Klopp has not got off to the best start.

During the Reds’ last match at Anfield, Liverpool, although down to 10 men following Darwin Nunez’s sending off, managed to equalise and were pushing for a late winner.

However, with just minutes to go, a fan invaded the pitch and ran straight towards the Liverpool bench.

Although the matchday stewards were able to apprehend the invader and escort him off the pitch, fan footage has captured Klopp’s furious reaction on the touchline.

