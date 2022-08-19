Video: Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on claims that Naby Keita in unhappy at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out about claims that Naby Keita is unhappy at Liverpool.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg recently claimed that Keita was unhappy with his contract situation at Liverpool, and a move away from the club would be possible in the near future.

With his contract expiring next year, as it stands he will leave on a free transfer, but Klopp has now addressed claims that Keita is unhappy at Liverpool.

Of course, it’s natural for any player to be disappointed at not playing every single game, but Klopp has ruled out any significant unhappiness for Keita at Liverpool.

