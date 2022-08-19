Video: New signing assists Scamacca for first West Ham goal

Gianluca Scamacca is up and running in a West Ham shirt after opening the scoring in the Hammers’ 3-1 win over Viborg in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The Italian is David Moyes’ big summer signing but was yet to start a match for the Irons as the striker is being slowly integrated into the West Ham set-up.

The 23-year-old is guaranteed to bring Moyes goals and opened his account with a header at the London Stadium on Thursday, which was assisted by another one of West Ham’s new signings, Maxwel Cornet.

Scamacca will face tougher opponents throughout the season but it is always important for a striker to get off the mark as quickly as possible.

