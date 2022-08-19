Talks have resumed between Chelsea and West Ham for defender Emerson Palmieri after a deal initially fell through.

Emerson had previously been linked with a move to West Ham from Chelsea, but a deal recently appeared to have collapsed.

Now, according to Sky Sports, talks have resumed and the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee.

Talks have resumed between West Ham United & Chelsea over the signing of left-back Emerson

West Ham seem adamant they will get their target as discussions resume over personal terms. The Italian international will be brought in to provide competition with Aaron Cresswell.