Talks have resumed between Chelsea and West Ham for defender Emerson Palmieri after a deal initially fell through.

Emerson had previously been linked with a move to West Ham from Chelsea, but a deal recently appeared to have collapsed.

Now, according to Sky Sports, talks have resumed and the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee.

West Ham seem adamant they will get their target as discussions resume over personal terms. The Italian international will be brought in to provide competition with Aaron Cresswell.

