West Ham are showing an interest in Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.

Loftus-Cheek has developed into a versatile option for Chelsea in the last twelve months. The England international predominantly plays as a central midfielder, but has found himself playing as a right wing-back, covering for Reece James.

Despite proving his versatility, Loftus-Cheek may opt for a move this summer to play more regularly, and according to talkSPORT, West Ham are one of the clubs showing an interest in the midfielder.

The report claims West Ham are also interested in Armando Broja, but after signing Gianluca Scamacca, their interest seems to have cooled for now.

Loftus-Cheek is a powerful, dynamic midfielder who could offer a lot to West Ham. David Moyes has been known to recruit players of this profile, most notably when bringing Marouane Fellaini to Everton.

Tomas Soucek regularly partners Declan Rice in midfield, once again showing the profile of player Moyes enjoys in the middle of the park.

Loftus-Cheek would offer the physicality as well as immense technical ability, so it’s no surprise to see West Ham showing an interest in the Chelsea midfielder this summer.