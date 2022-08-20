Ajax are leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer, with Manchester United also interested.

Ziyech has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side since arriving from Dutch club Ajax, with many suggesting he has been unable to adapt to the English game.

The Moroccan international may find himself even further down the pecking order after the arrival of Raheem Sterling, so could find himself on his way out this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United were considering making a move for Ziyech this summer, as Erik ten Hag once again looks to target a player who flourished in his home country, Holland.

However, according to journalist Rudy Galetti, Ajax are now leading the race to sign Ziyech, as they look to bring him back to the club where he enjoyed his best football.

Selling to a Premier League rival such as Manchester United would seem an unlikely move from Chelsea, but with Ziyech falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge, you’d imagine Thomas Tuchel won’t be too disappointed to lose the 29-year-old in the coming weeks.