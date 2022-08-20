Arsenal are considering making a move for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Mykhaïlo Moudryk.

Arsenal acted fast in the transfer market, strengthening multiple areas of their squad after missing out on the Champions League places last season.

One player they brought in was Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko, and they could be in the market for one of his international teammates this summer.

According to Media Foot Marseille, Arsenal are showing an interest in Shakhtar midfielder Moudryk.

Moudryk is considered the Ukrainian Neymar, according to the report, and Arsenal are considering making a move for him, but are yet to make an official offer.

Arsenal have had an impressive start to the season, winning both of their opening league games – it appears their recruitment strategy of targeting younger up-and-coming players has worked.

No club in the Premier League fielded a young average age line-up than Arsenal throughout the course of last season.

Mikel Arteta has shown immense faith in younger players, and it’s beginning to pay off. They may have narrowly missed out on the top four last season, but the signs are showing they are destined for greater things, and if the young stars keep on improving, they should secure Champions League football.