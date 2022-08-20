Aston Villa reach €28m agreement for star wanted by several Premier League clubs

Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Watford for the transfer of Ismaila Sarr.

That is according to Foot Mercato, who reports that the Premier League side are closing in on a €28m deal for the winger which will include a 15% sell-on clause from any future sale of the Senegal star.

Sarr was wanted by several Premer League clubs such as Crystal Palace, as reported by the Evening Standard, but it seems that Villa have moved into the lead for the 24-year-old’s signature unless anything dramatic happens before now and the end of the transfer window.

Sarr has two years left on his contract at Watford and has so far not agitated for a move away despite the heavy interest. The winger played the opening three games of Watford’s season in the Championship, where he has scored one goal and assisted another.

Should Sarr’s move go through, he will leave Vicarage Road after three seasons. The 24-year-old has played 95 games for the Hornets so far, scoring 25 goals and assisting another 19 in all competitions.

The winger is a very talented player and will be a great signing for Aston Villa considering the amount of competition for the Senegal star’s signature.

