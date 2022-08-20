Bournemouth vs Arsenal team news: Pepe left out of squad ahead of Nice move

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon looking to keep their 100% start intact but there is a big transfer hint within their squad list.

Nicolas Pepe has been left out of the Gunners’ squad amid talks over a loan move to French side Nice with both clubs currently in discussions over a deal, reports The Athletic.

The report states that once the winger’s move to France is complete, Arsenal will primarily focus on bringing in a replacement winger between now and the end of the window.

As for Mikel Arteta’s team news for today’s clash, the Gunners are unchanged from their win over Leicester City last time out.

? Same starting XI… Let's get the same result! ?#BOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 20, 2022

The home side are looking to make it two wins out of two at the Vitality Stadium this evening after beating Aston Villa 2-0 in their opening game of the season.

The Cherries make three changes for the clash with Arsenal with Marcos Senesi, Jordan Zemura and Philip Billing coming into Scott Parker’s side.