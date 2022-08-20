Casemiro sends emotional message to Real Madrid fans ahead of Man United move

Casemiro has sent Real Madrid fans a heartfelt message on social media ahead of his impending transfer to Manchester United.

The Brazil international, who is on the verge of completing a stunning switch to Old Trafford, will depart the Santiago Bernabeu and leave behind him a truly remarkable legacy.

Having lifted 18 major trophies, including a whopping five Champions Leagues, during his seven years at the heart of Los Blancos’ midfield, Casemiro will arrive in the Premier League as one of the sport’s most decorated players.

Understood to be flying to Manchester soon to complete his move, which is reported to be worth up to £70m (Paul Hirst), although United’s domestic clash against rivals Liverpool on Monday will be too soon for the 30-year-old, he is expected to be in attendance at Old Trafford (Fabrizio Romano).

MORE: New-look right-sided attack but no Rashford: How Man United could lineup with £85m star

Ahead of his blockbuster move, Casemiro has taken the time to post on his official social media, thanking fans and everybody else associated with the club, for what has been a trophy-littered spell in Madrid.

The player’s post, when directly translated to English, reads: “I have lived the most wonderful story that I ever thought. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home. Not in a thousand lifetimes will I be able to give back to Real Madrid and Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!”