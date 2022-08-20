Chelsea invite Man United to make offer for 23-year-old blistering attacker

Despite being the face of his country’s national team, American winger Christian Pulisic is facing an incredibly uncertain future.

Struggling to convince manager Thomas Tuchel that he is good enough to be a regular Chelsea starter, this summer could see the USMNT depart Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old is understandably keen to rack up more minutes ahead of this winter’s World Cup, however, he is unlikely to achieve that with the Blues, who have just splashed the cash on Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

In a desperate attempt to become a first-team starter, Pulisic may be left with no choice but to consider his options and according to recent reports, one club to have an interest is domestic rivals Manchester United.

MORE: Man United set to launch eye-watering £85m bid for exciting attacker

A recent report from the Daily Mail suggested the Blues and the Red Devils could be looking to do a deal that would see Pulisic and Harry Maguire trade places.

However, even though a move at this stage seems unlikely, ESPN believes the Londoners are now ‘willing to listen to offers’ for the former Dortmund ace.

The Pennsylvania-born winger, who has recorded a top speed of 32.6 kph (20 mph), would certainly provide competition for the out-of-form Marcus Rashford, who Erik ten Hag has been forced to rely on due to Anthony Martial’s persistent injuries and Mason Greenwood’s indefinite suspension.

However, even though ten Hag and the United fanbase would undoubtedly welcome Pulisic to Old Trafford, they aren’t the only club to have sounded out his services. Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are three other clubs vying for the American’s signature.

Where do you think Pulisic will play after the summer window? – Let us know in the comments.