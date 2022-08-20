Refereeing icon Mike Dean admits that he should have issued Anthony Taylor to look at the pitch-side monitor following Cristian Romero’s decision to pull Marc Cucurella’s hair in the final knockings of the London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea last Saturday.

Taylor was hounded by Chelsea fans for his failure to spot the Argentine’s vicious behaviour towards the long-haired Spaniard last Sunday, as he pulled Cucurella’s hair following a corner being swung into the box in the last-minute.

Harry Kane ultimately scored the equaliser to send the away end into raptures and leaving home fans livid at the malicious intent from Romero failing to be spotted, costing their team two points in a tense, ill-mannered clash.

Chelsea fans lambasted Taylor for not double checking on the incident, and even set up a petition to stop him from officiating games involving the Blues in the future.

But Dean has held his hands up as being the VAR official who failed to see the severity of the fracas – and has taken responsibility by saying that he should have asked Taylor to take a look for himself.

“In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella’s hair, I didn’t deem it a violent act,” Dean told the Daily Mail.

“I’ve since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself.

“The referee on field always has the final say.”

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

The incident cost Chelsea their 100 per cent unbeaten record, although they could get back to winning ways against Leeds on Sunday afternoon.