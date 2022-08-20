Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah is reportedly in the minds of Tottenham transfer chiefs as the north London club aim to add to their centre-back ranks before the transfer window closes.

Spurs have signed Clement Lenglet this summer to add to their ranks although Joe Rodon has departed for Rennes on loan and Japhet Tanganga is edging ever closer to a move with AC Milan said to be interested.

As a result, that leaves Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Lenglet as out-and-out centre-back options in a bid to lead the club into the top four.

But with Romero out for over a month with an injury sustained after the Lilywhites’ tie against Chelsea at the weekend, attention has turned to more options – with the Evening Standard claiming that Chalobah is being considered by Antonio Conte.

The report states that the youngster is concerned about the potential signing of Wesley Fofana, who is likely to join the club for a fee of around £80m from Leicester City before the end of the window.

Having only started in 10 games in 2022, he would be knocked down to fifth or sixth choice in the pecking order which would see game time dwindle massively at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, Chalobah could make a move with both Roma and Tottenham interested in his services.

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

However, the Blues star has a contract until 2026 which gives Thomas Tuchel the upper hand in negotiating a fee for the deal.