Erik Ten Hag identifies key David De Gea weakness

Manchester United are looking to bring in a flurry of new players before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are on the verge of officially unveiling defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid and could still bring in a new wide-attacker. One player heavily linked with a shock switch to Old Trafford has been Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic (Daily Mail).

However, according to recent reports, it isn’t just midfield and attack that ten Hag is keen to reinforce.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the 52-year-old Dutchman is eager to provide goalkeeper David De Gea with some much-needed competition.

Even though United allowed backup shot-stopper Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan earlier this summer, they were adamant the deal would not include a potential buy option.

MORE: Chelsea invite Man United to make offer for 23-year-old blistering attacker

Henderson won’t return to Old Trafford until the end of the season though and in the meantime, De Gea’s form has slipped.

It has also been noted that ten Hag believes the Spaniard’s distribution is an area of particular weakness and when it comes to the modern game, being able to play out from the back is an attribute that all the best goalkeepers have.

Although De Gea is far from his best, it is unlikely United will splash the cash on a ready-made replacement with a cheaper, backup the likeliest option for the Red Devils, especially as it is now so late in the transfer window.