Everton boss Frank Lampard has claimed that his side hope to seal a new contract for goalkeeper star Jordan Pickford after the craziness of the transfer window comes to an end in two weeks time.

Pickford has been at the club since 2017, and is set to embark on his sixth season at the Toffees as he becomes one of their most recognisable and dependable players.

After bursting onto the scene at Sunderland, Pickford still has a long and prosperous career in the tank and has been linked to clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham in the past.

But Lampard will aim to keep him at Goodison in a bid to extend his career on Merseyside ahead of the new campaign – with the Chelsea legend claiming that Pickford is happy at the club despite near relegation last season.

“The club are speaking with Jordan. He is a massive player for us, everyone wants him to stay, and Jordan is very happy here,” Lampard said of the England international to the Liverpool ECHO.

“Maybe it is one for the craziness of the window to shut in a couple of weeks and in the cold, calm light of day we can get it done very quickly.”

Pickford will be hoping to continue his good form over the past couple of years to retain his place as England’s starting goalkeeper ahead of the World Cup in November.