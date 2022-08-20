Everton willing to let 26-year-old midfielder leave on loan or permanently

Everton will not stand in Dele’s way if he chooses to depart the club.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the former English international is wanted by Turkish side Besiktas.

Although a proposal has been put forward, Everton, who will allow Dele to decide his fate, have not yet heard back on what the midfielder’s preference is.

Everton are waiting for Dele Alli to decide on Besiktas proposal. Club open to accept both loan or permanent move for Dele, but there’s no green light yet on player side. ? #EFC Details now discussed with Ajax to complete Mohamed Kudus deal very soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2022

Time is running out though. There are just under two weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, so whatever the 26-year-old decides, he has to hurry up, especially from Everton’s point of view. The Toffees will need to either plan for his inclusion or his exit.

During the latter stages of his Tottenham Hotspur career, Dele fell so far out of favour that a move to Goodison Park seemed his final chance of salvation.

MORE: Man United set to launch eye-watering £85m bid for exciting attacker

However, nine months and just 13 appearances later, and with a move from the Premier League to Turkey’s top flight a very real possibility, fans will be wondering how on earth the 26-year-old has fallen so far.

Since joining Frank Lampard’s Toffees at the start of the year, the former Spurs playmaker, who has two years left on his deal, has failed to contribute a single goal, or assist.