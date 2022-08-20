“I was fuming, raging” – Raheem Sterling opens up on Man City exit

Raheem Sterling’s time at Manchester City was legendary and the winger will undoubtedly go down as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

Sterling made 339 appearances for the Manchester club, scoring 131 goals and assisting a further 96 during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

227 goal contributions is a very impressive number and his importance to the club was highlighted by how long the England international lasted in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Sterling departed Man City for Chelsea this summer after seven years with City and although the winger thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Manchester club the 27-year-old has now stated that he was disappointed at how his time there came to an end.

What did Sterling say about his Man City exit?

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sterling opened up about his recent move to Stamford Bridge and his departure from Man City, stating he was sad to see how it ended but holds no resentment towards his former club.

“It was a shame to see how it ended because I had such a great time there”, stated Sterling.

When asked how difficult it was to keep focused when Man City weren’t offering him the contract he wanted, the 27-year-old said: “As a player, you always want to do your best and help your team and when you don’t think things are going fairly, it’s always disappointing.”

Sterling says he just wanted to be valued for his time at City but the Chelsea player says he has already moved on from what happened after being asked if he was angry over what happened.

The 27-year-old responded with: “Literally no, literally no. I couldn’t be in a more happier place now. Of course, at the time I was fuming, raging, all of that, as you would say.

“It’s gone, it’s in the past and I can only focus on the present.”