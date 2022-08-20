Jamie Vardy signs two year Leicester City contract extension

Premier League legend Jamie Vardy has extended his contract with Leicester City.

The former England international, who holds the record for the longest consecutive goalscoring streak (BBC), has penned a new deal with the Foxes until 2024 (as per the club’s official website).

Even at the age of 35, Vardy is still considered one of the Premier League’s most clinical strikers.

Having featured in 272 top-flight matches during his professional career, the 35-year-old boasts a remarkable record consisting of 133 Premier League goals.

Not only has the Sheffield-born forward racked up the goals, but he also has three major trophies, including the 2015-16 Premier League title, to his name.

MORE: New-look right-sided attack but no Rashford: How Man United could lineup with £85m star

As a show of respect to the veteran forward, although he was previously wanted by Manchester United, the Foxes have managed to convince the number nine that his future lies at the King Power Stadium.

As we exclusively reported earlier this week, Vardy emerged as a potential stop-gap target for Erik ten Hag, however, after being offered just a one-year deal, the English striker, clearly not fancying it, has opted to stay on more familiar turf.