Jesse Marsch says he would love to work with Chelsea attacker and fellow American Christian Pulisic who is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Leeds boss was speaking during his press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash against Chelsea, where he stated about his countryman:

“Christian is a big, big talent, the best in our country. The expectations on him are high, he has met a lot of those expectations. But with his talent, people are demanding more,” Marsch said via Leeds’ YouTube channel.

“Everytime I’ve coached against him, he’s scored. I don’t have any negative criticisms. I would love to work with him, whether it is with the national team in the distant future. He has created a lot of firsts for American players.”

Pulisic has been linked with a move to Leeds as the American searches for more game time ahead of an important World Cup for his country in November. As Marsch stated there is a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old’s shoulders and a move to Elland Road could be ideal for just a season.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, the journalist has commented on Leeds’ potential move for the American, stating via Givemesport:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Leeds were to try their luck on it, but I just can’t see Christian Pulisic going for it, even with Jesse Marsch there, it’s not the level of football that he moved to England to be playing.

“Going from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea, that’s a clear pathway to becoming one of the best players in your position in the world, and to then move on to Leeds, I don’t think that’s really what he’s got in mind at the moment.”

A move to Leeds is of course a step backwards after making a £58m move to one of the biggest clubs in the world in Chelsea, but with game time a necessity for the winger, a move could be possible if no other teams are interested in the American.