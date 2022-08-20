Journalist explains role Thomas Tuchel wants 23-year-old midfielder to play

Conor Gallagher enjoyed a very impressive season while out on loan with Crystal Palace last time out.

The young midfielder, who has forced his way through Chelsea’s youth academy, looks destined for a bright future.

Not only is he in with a chance of being called up to Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad later this year, but domestically, now back at Stamford Bridge, big things are expected of the playmaker.

However, even though the summer transfer window is approaching its conclusion, Gallagher remains a player facing an uncertain future.

Having featured for just a handful of minutes so far this season, speculation that he could be forced to accept another loan move has mounted.

Speaking recently on Sky Sports News’ ‘The Transfer Centre‘ reporter Michael Bridge said: “Conor Gallagher said to me on their pre-season tour of Orlando ‘this is the season, no more loans for me’.

“[…] But he hasn’t played many minutes yet for Chelsea, came on near the end against Everton. He won’t want that. He’s desperate to show himself.

“I understand that he doesn’t want another loan move. I get that, but if he were to stay on the bench for the next few weeks, we’re going to say this many times, for many players, it’s World Cup year, it’s in November, you haven’t got that long.

“I just get that feeling that will there be a worry there from Conor Gallagher if he [Thomas Tuchel] brings another midfielder in.

“We know aswell that half the Premier League or at least eight clubs I’d say would be very interested in taking him on a last-minute loan.”

Echoing Bridge’s assessment, Telegraph journalist Matt Law, who spoke on the ‘London Is Blue‘ podcast revealed the role Tuchel wants Gallagher to play this season.

“Thomas Tuchel sees Conor Gallagher as a player in the squad who is most suited to step in for injured N’Golo Kante because of his energy and ability to get around the pitch,” Law said.

“This could be a key couple of weeks for Gallagher.”