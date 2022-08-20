Darwin Nunez has been backed by fellow countryman Luis Suarez to put the past behind him after receiving scathing criticism for his senseless headbutt against Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Nunez was given his marching orders for lashing out at Joachim Andersen in the tie against the Eagles at Anfield just before the hour mark, earning himself a minimum three-match ban in the process.

The Uruguayan’s stint could not have started off in more frantic fashion with a goal and assist on his debut following by the dismissal on Monday, and Liverpool fans will be pining for his return in a couple of weeks.

However, with the Liverpool faithful having already had the small matter of supporting a controversial Uruguayan striker in Luis Suarez over the last decade, they will be forced to again in Nunez.

And the Reds legend has told Nunez to put the red card behind him, claiming that he did the exact same – calling himself an “idiot” in the process.

“I talked to him because he is just starting out, and I wanted to make him aware that from now on [opposition players] will be seeking him out twice or three times more often,” Suarez told Telemundo (as relayed by talkSPORT).

“Even more so in England. He’s hearing this from an idiot who made mistakes and suffered for them, but falling down and getting up again made me stronger.

“Don’t give them any more chances, it’ll only get worse. It’s not a big deal, we have all made mistakes, we have all been sent off.

“The problem is that he’s only just arrived over there and in England, to put it lightly, they make a big deal of everything.”