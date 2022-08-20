Man United defender closing in on move to Ligue 1

Manchester United and Marseille have reportedly reached an agreement for defender Eric Bailly.

That’s according to a recent report from La Provence, who claims the Ivory Coast international is heading to the Stade Velodrome on loan.

Even though the centre-back’s pending transfer is only a temporary switch, it has also been noted that the deal includes a compulsory option to buy.

Un accord a été trouvé avec Manchester United pour un prêt avec option d’achat quasi obligatoire du défenseur ivoirien#TeamOM https://t.co/U13scPWQXp — La Provence OM (@OMLaProvence) August 20, 2022

Although Bailly, 28, has been a hugely popular player among United’s loyal fanbase, there is a general acceptance that new manager Erik ten Hag is unable to factor him into his long-term plans due to the defender’s poor injury record.

MORE: New-look right-sided attack but no Rashford: How Man United could lineup with £85m star

Having missed a total of 103 games for the Red Devils through injury since he joined from Villarreal back in 2016, there is no denying that the 28-year-old’s fitness issues have massively hampered his spell in the Premier League.

Set for the next chapter in his career, Bailly looks on course to become Igor Tudor’s 14th signing of the summer.