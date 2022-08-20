Club Brugge coach Carl Hoefkins can understand why Hans Vanaken wants to join Premier League outfit West Ham but hopes to keep hold of the player for at least another season.

West Ham are very much interested in the 29-year-old and The Guardian claim that, after seeing an opening bid of £8m rejected by the Belgian side, the Hammers are making a new and improved offer for the goal-scoring midfielder.

Vanaken has hit double figures in each of the last 11 seasons and has scored over 100 goals in 339 Club Brugge games.

The Belgian’s manager understands that the midfielder wants to move to the Premier League but hopes he will stay at his current club.

What did Club Brugge’s manager say about West Ham’s move for Vanaken?

“Hans is an incredible player, who has already given a lot for the club,” said Brugge boss Carl Hoefkens via Walfoot.

“He also has a big influence on the way we play. As long as he is here, he will be in my team and on the pitch.

“Of course, I would understand that Hans would want to play in the Premier League. That’s normal. As a coach, I obviously want him to stay, but it would be logical for a player like him to have ambitions.

“Like I said, I still want to work with him. The rest is between him and the management.”