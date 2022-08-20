Manchester United target former Real Madrid right-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could finally replace right-back flop Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his mediocre spell at Old Trafford with a move reportedly being lined up for Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi.

That’s according to Football Insider, who believe that the Moroccan has been on the coattails of United’s scouting department and the club aim to make a bid for his services.

The Red Devils, who currently sit bottom of the Premier League, are working on a deal to bring the 23-year-old to the club on a long-term deal as they aim to vastly improve their playing squad to change their fortunes.

Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have failed to fully impress since coming into the fold over the last year, and thus they are one of the unfortunate victims of an Old Trafford rebuild.

United’s recruitment team have now prioritised the signing of a right-back with the signings of Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez having been confirmed and Casemiro’s capture due to be announced over the coming week.

And Hakimi has been earmarked as the perfect signing for that role, with Football Insider suggesting that a deal could be done in the next 11 days of the transfer window.

Achraf Hakimi to Manchester United?

Barcelona also hold an interest in his services, and they could be expected to launch a bid to sign the former Real Madrid star if they can find the finances. But having even failed to register new signing Jules Kounde so far, that seems far-fetched.

