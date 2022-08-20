Manchester United target Premier League star to bolster their midfield

Manchester United are showing an interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

After a disappointing start to the season, reinforcements will be necessary for Manchester United this summer.

A deal to bring Casemiro to the club has been completed, but bringing in a midfielder to play alongside him could be on the agenda for Erik ten Hag.

One player they are now reportedly targeting is Leicester City midfielder Tielemans, according to Defensa Central, who claim Manchester United could make a move for the Belgian when he becomes a free agent next summer.

The report claims that Manchester United will face competition from Arsenal and Real Madrid to secure his signature, meaning Leicester may find it difficult to tie their midfielder down to a new deal.

The 25-year-old would offer United a ball-playing midfielder who could compliment Casemiro in a midfield two at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is known for his off-the-ball ability, breaking up play and allowing others to dictate the game with the ball.

Tielemans is a player who is at his best with the ball at his feet, so if Manchester United can beat the likes of Madrid and Arsenal to the signing, it could be some smart business.