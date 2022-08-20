Marseille young striker Bamba Dieng would fancy a Leeds United move before transfer deadline.

The young striker showed incredible potential last season in reduced minutes for Marseille, scoring 7 league goals in 25 league appearances.

Still no Bamba Dieng in the Marseille squad to play Nantes tonight. Opportunity for a club to pick up a raw but potentially excellent striker. He'll be a bit of a project, but the rewards could be huge. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 20, 2022

The 22-year-old was dropped for today’s league game against Nantes and journalist Robin Bairner believes a transfer move is on cards for Senegal star.

When asked if Dieng would fancy a move to Leeds, Bairner said, “Yeah.

“It could be a nice move for him.

“Looks like he won’t get much of an opportunity to play at OM this season, which is a shame because he needs someone to show a bit of confidence in him.”