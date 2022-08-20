Merson thinks Newcastle can now sign important Premier League star

James Maddison has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer and pundit Paul Merson has weighed in on the potential move.

The Magpies made their interest official on two separate occasions with bids that were subsequently rejected by Leicester.

Those offers were said to be around £40m and the second being £50m, reported the Guardian, as the Foxes are said to be holding out for £60m for their midfield star.

Whether another bid arrives between now and the end of the window is unknown but it is clear Leicester won’t make it easy for Newcastle to sign one of their most important players.

Speaking about the potential transfer, pundit Paul Merson believes Newcastle could in fact arrive at Leicester City’s door with another bid before the window shuts.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Newcastle apparently bid £50 million for Maddison earlier this summer, with Leicester set to be demanding at least £60 million to part with the England international. What’s £10 million extra for an extra country, eh? I believe the Magpies could come back in with a late bid.”

This would be an incredible deal for the Tyneside club to complete but whether it happens, remains to be seen.