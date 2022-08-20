Merson thinks Newcastle can now sign important Premier League star

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

James Maddison has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer and pundit Paul Merson has weighed in on the potential move. 

The Magpies made their interest official on two separate occasions with bids that were subsequently rejected by Leicester.

Those offers were said to be around £40m and the second being £50m, reported the Guardian, as the Foxes are said to be holding out for £60m for their midfield star.

Whether another bid arrives between now and the end of the window is unknown but it is clear Leicester won’t make it easy for Newcastle to sign one of their most important players.

Newcastle are interested in James Maddison 
More Stories / Latest News
Orta signing confirms he is quitting Leeds this summer
“I was fuming, raging” – Raheem Sterling opens up on Man City exit
Tottenham vs Wolves team news: Perisic makes first start for Spurs whilst Nunes debuts for away side

Speaking about the potential transfer, pundit Paul Merson believes Newcastle could in fact arrive at Leicester City’s door with another bid before the window shuts.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Newcastle apparently bid £50 million for Maddison earlier this summer, with Leicester set to be demanding at least £60 million to part with the England international. What’s £10 million extra for an extra country, eh? I believe the Magpies could come back in with a late bid.”

This would be an incredible deal for the Tyneside club to complete but whether it happens, remains to be seen.

More Stories James Maddison Paul Merson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.