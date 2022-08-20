New-look right-sided attack but no Rashford: How Man United could lineup with £85m star

Manchester United look set to be Europe’s busiest team from now until the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have all but signed defensive midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid for a reported fee of up to £70m (Paul Hirst).

The South American, although unlikely to feature against Liverpool on Monday night, is still expected to arrive in Manchester soon (Fabrizio Romano).

The industrious Brazilian, who would become Erik ten Hag’s most expensive signing so far, is not the only high-profile name being linked with a stunning switch to Old Trafford though.

Ajax winger Antony is another player understood to be pushing for a reunion with his former manager, and according to French journalist Santi Aouna, United are preparing to launch a stunning £85m (€100m) offer for the 22-year-old winger.

MORE: Chelsea invite Man United to make offer for 23-year-old blistering attacker

However, when it comes to more defensive positions, even though ten Hag has Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot available to him, the 52-year-old reportedly feels the right-back role is an area of weakness.

Rumoured to be keen on striking a deal with Barcelona for USMNT full-back Sergino Dest (Miguel Delaney), the last two weeks in the transfer window could see the 20-time league winners bring in three new players, including Casemiro, and so we have speculated how ten Hag may line his team up should every deal be completed.