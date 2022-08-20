Newcastle hierarchy have discussed signing Chelsea attacker

Speaking for the Done Deal Show, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Newcastle have discussed a possible loan deal for Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic.

The USMNT star is unhappy with his game-time under Thomas Tuchel and would relish a loan move this summer.

Despite his expensive £58m move from Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic has struggled finding regular minutes at Chelsea, having missed some time with injuries as well.

“Newcastle are also looking at a loan deal for Christian Pulisic as well, and the ownership groups, as I’ve just said, were at Stamford Bridge for the Chelsea-Spurs game only a few days ago, and Pulisic was a player that was discussed.”

He added: “If you throw him into the Newcastle side, I would say that he’s an automatic starter and there’s real energy and Eddie Howe is very hands-on.”

Pulisic has been highly coveted this summer by Premier League clubs, which include Leeds United and Man UTD and a loan move before Deadline Day is on cards for the 23-year-old.

