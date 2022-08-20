Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has admitted he could make even more signings in the transfer market this summer following injury to new signing Moussa Niakhate last weekend – bringing their potential total to over 15 new players.

The Reds have signed Taiwo Awoniyi, Niakhate, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Morgan Gibbs-White for huge fees this summer, with their summer spending totalling £133m and counting.

Their need to sign players was evident given the amount of expiring contracts and loans from last season’s squad, and four points from three games has seen them surprise fans so far.

But injury to Niakhite has forced Cooper to think again in the transfer market with the centre-back set to be out for a number of months. And the Forest boss claims that his side are not done yet following the injury to the Frenchman.

“He is out for a few months. He had a scan in the week and it didn’t come back too good,’ Cooper said after the 1-1 draw at Everton as relayed by the Daily Mail.

“It is a blow for him as he’d settled in well but these things happen. It’ll have to be the next man up and maybe it will change our view of the end of the transfer window, we will see.

“I don’t think we are finished with ins and outs.”

Their 1-1 draw on Merseyside saw Brennan Johnson score late on to give fans hope that they would clinch their first away win in the top-flight for 23 years – although Demarai Gray’s late goal shared the spoils.