Orta signing confirms he is quitting Leeds this summer

Kun Temenuzhkov has confirmed that he is leaving Leeds United this summer.

The 22-year-old will not be known to many Premier League fans as the forward never made an appearance for Leeds in England’s top division.

The Bulgarian footballer was signed by Leeds’ director of football, Victor Orta, from Barcelona and was brought into the Yorkshire club’s youth set-up in 2017, but the 22-year-old failed to make an impact at Elland Road and never progressed through the ranks.

Temenuzhkov’s impressive performances in 2018-19 earned him a Leeds debut when he came on as a sub in their 2-1 defeat against Queens Park Rangers in the third round of the FA Cup but now his time is set to end at the English club.

The forward took to Twitter to pen a departing note, where he shared his gratitude to all the members of the club who have helped him grow.

Temenuzhkov stated: “I only have words of thanks to all the members and people of Leeds. Thanks for the support during all these years I have grown both as a player and as a person I will be eternally grateful to all your love and even if our paths separate I will follow all the games from home.”