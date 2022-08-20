Tottenham vs Wolves team news: Perisic makes first start for Spurs whilst Nunes debuts for away side

Tottenham and Wolves go head-to-head in the early kick-off in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with both teams looking to get three points for different reasons.

Spurs have made a solid start to the season picking up four points in their opening two games, with a win over Southampton and clinching an important last-minute draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend. Antonio Conte’s side will be looking to build on his team’s good start today and has made two changes for the clash.

Davison Sanchez replaces the injured Cristian Romero at centre-back whilst there is a first start for Ivan Perisic who lines up at left wing-back instead of Ryan Sessegnon.

As for Wolves, Bruno Lage’s side are looking to get their season up and running after a slow start in which they have picked up just one point. The West Midlands club lost away to Leeds and drew at home to Fulham so far, two games they would have expected to win.

New signing Matheus Nunes makes his debut for Wolves replacing Morgan Gibbs-White in the first 11 after the midfielder joined Nottingham Forst this week. Other changes include another debut for Goncalo Guedes who replaces Hee-chan Hwang and Joao Moutinho coming in for Leander Dendoncker.