Video: Adams equalises for Southampton after well-worked throw-in routine

Southampton are level at the King Power Stadium after a well-worked throw-in routine was finished off by Che Adams. 

The Saints found themselves 1-0 down after a James Maddison goal put the home side ahead but 14 minutes later the match was levelled at 1-1.

The goal came from a Southampton throw-in which landed at the feet of Armel Bella-Kotchap, the centre-back laid the ball off perfectly to striker Che Adams, who then finished past Danny Ward in the Leicester goal.

Footage Courtesy of USA

