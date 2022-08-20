Video: Christian Norgaard volleys one home to give Brentford a lifeline

Christian Norgaard pulled one back for Brentford after Fulham scored two first-half goals to give themselves the lead.

Fulham took a two-goal lead after goals from Bobby Reid and Joao Palhinha.

Brentford, fresh from their four goal blitzing of Manchester United last week wouldn’t have expected such a poor start, but Norgaard did give them a lifeline just before half-time.

The Brentford midfielder powered home a volley after an inch-perfect corner from Matthias Jensen.

Brentford looked like a completely different team in that first half to the side that destroyed United just a week ago.

