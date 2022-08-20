Video: Ivan Toney shows excellent forward play as he equalises for Brentford

Ivan Toney showed excellent forward play to power one home and equalise for Brentford against Fulham. 

After going two goals down early in the first halfball strike, it all looked doom and gloom for Brentford.

Coming off the back of a 4-0 demolition of Manchester United, you’d have expected Thomas Frank’s side to be full of confidence.

Well, despite conceding the early goals, Toney showed excellent composure to dispatch a strike into the bottom corner, equalising for Brentford.

Pictures below from Eleven 1 Direto.

