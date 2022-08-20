Video: James Maddison hits stunning free-kick for Leicester

James Maddison hit a stunning free-kick for Leicester to give them the lead against Southampton.

Maddison has started the season in superb fashion, as he looks to make a last-ditch attempt to secure a place in the England squad this winter.

The Leicester attacking midfielder would have done himself some favours with his latest goal against Southampton, expertly dispatching a free-kick beyond Gavin Bazunu.

Pictures below from Now Sports and beinsports.

Maddison has been unfortunate to only ever win one England cap, but if he continues this fine form he’s got an excellent chance of pleasing Gareth Southgate.

