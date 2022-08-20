Video: James Maddison hits stunning free-kick for Leicester

James Maddison hit a stunning free-kick for Leicester to give them the lead against Southampton.

Maddison has started the season in superb fashion, as he looks to make a last-ditch attempt to secure a place in the England squad this winter.

The Leicester attacking midfielder would have done himself some favours with his latest goal against Southampton, expertly dispatching a free-kick beyond Gavin Bazunu.

Pictures below from Now Sports and beinsports.

Le magnifique coup franc de James Maddison pour Leicester !pic.twitter.com/GjA3CLtxfq — Ballon Rond (@ballonrondfc) August 20, 2022

Maddison has been unfortunate to only ever win one England cap, but if he continues this fine form he’s got an excellent chance of pleasing Gareth Southgate.