Video: Odegaard scores early brace which includes sensational run from Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have found themselves 2-0 up at the Vitality Stadium after an impressive opening 12 minutes against Bournemouth.

The Gunners are looking to maintain their 100% start to the season and were 1-0 up after just five minutes.

Gabriel Jesus went on an incredible run before playing Gabriel Martinelli through on goal, the winger’s shot was saved before Martin Odegaard tapped the ball in to give Mikel Arteta’s side the lead.

ØDEGAARD! ARSENAL LEAD! ? How about THAT Gabriel Jesus run though…?

The new Arsenal captain doubled his tally for the day after just 11 minutes with a lovely finish.

The goal came when Ben White pulled the ball back to Jesus whose heavy touch landed at the feet of the Norwegian before making it 2-0 to the Gunners.