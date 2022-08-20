Video: Odegaard scores early brace which includes sensational run from Gabriel Jesus

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have found themselves 2-0 up at the Vitality Stadium after an impressive opening 12 minutes against Bournemouth. 

The Gunners are looking to maintain their 100% start to the season and were 1-0 up after just five minutes.

Gabriel Jesus went on an incredible run before playing Gabriel Martinelli through on goal, the winger’s shot was saved before Martin Odegaard tapped the ball in to give Mikel Arteta’s side the lead.

More Stories / Latest News
Jesse Marsch confirms he would love to work with £58m Premier League star
Arsenal looking to add another Ukrainian to their squad
Bournemouth vs Arsenal team news: Pepe left out of squad ahead of Nice move

The new Arsenal captain doubled his tally for the day after just 11 minutes with a lovely finish.

The goal came when Ben White pulled the ball back to Jesus whose heavy touch landed at the feet of the Norwegian before making it 2-0 to the Gunners.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.