Video: Ollie Watkins fires Aston Villa into the lead with smart finish

Aston Villa FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for Aston Villa away to Crystal Palace, expertly firing past the goalkeeper.

Watkins latched on to a clever flick from Leon Bailey, and made no mistake with his finish, firing past the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.

A player of Watkins’ calibre can’t be allowed that much space as there’s a good chance he will punish. and he did just that.

Pictures below from Peacock and DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea transfer target left out of squad this weekend ahead of potential move
Manchester United target Premier League star to bolster their midfield
Video: Tottenham new boy assists Kane for record breaking goal

After Watkins gave Villa an early lead, Crystal Palace quickly equalised through Wilfried Zaha.

More Stories Ollie Watkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.