Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for Aston Villa away to Crystal Palace, expertly firing past the goalkeeper.
Watkins latched on to a clever flick from Leon Bailey, and made no mistake with his finish, firing past the Crystal Palace goalkeeper.
A player of Watkins’ calibre can’t be allowed that much space as there’s a good chance he will punish. and he did just that.
Pictures below from Peacock and DAZN.
Watkins goal…#avfc #UTVpic.twitter.com/hiTLvuus0N
— Talk Villa (@thetalkvilla) August 20, 2022
1-0 Watkins !! Bailey assist ! #avfc pic.twitter.com/dUfvcuugZv
— Kanny (@Kannyzee) August 20, 2022
After Watkins gave Villa an early lead, Crystal Palace quickly equalised through Wilfried Zaha.