Video: Palhinha scores first Fulham goal with powerful header assisted by Andreas Periera

Fulham have made a flying start at Craven Cottage and find themselves 2-0 ahead against Brentford.
The newly promoted side took the lead after just one minute through Bobby Decordova-Reid and doubled their lead at the 20-minute mark through new signing Joao Palhinha.
The goal came from a corner which was whipped in by former Manchester United player, Andreas Periera. Palhinha met the cross with his head to score a powerful header past David Raya in the Brentford goal.
2-0 Fulham against Brentford, Palhinha with the goal (AP assist) pic.twitter.com/yCUvh1pCS7
— ???? (@F1avs) August 20, 2022