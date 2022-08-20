Video: Palhinha scores first Fulham goal with powerful header assisted by Andreas Periera

Fulham have made a flying start at Craven Cottage and find themselves 2-0 ahead against Brentford. 

The newly promoted side took the lead after just one minute through Bobby Decordova-Reid and doubled their lead at the 20-minute mark through new signing Joao Palhinha.

The goal came from a corner which was whipped in by former Manchester United player, Andreas Periera. Palhinha met the cross with his head to score a powerful header past David Raya in the Brentford goal.

