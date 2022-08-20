Video: Saliba scores screamer to give Arsenal comfortable lead

Arsenal have increased their lead to 3-0 after an incredible goal from centre-back William Saliba.
The Gunners have been impressive throughout the match and went 2-0 up after just 11 minutes at the Vitality Stadium and have now all but won the game.
The third goal came after a cross landed at the feet of Granit Xhaka, who then pulled the ball back to Saliba before the defender produced a stunning goal with his weaker foot.
Arsenal’s 100% start to the season looks set to continue unless something dramatic happens in the final 30 minutes.
SALIBA THAT IS ?????????
That Zinchenko reaction is every Arsenal fan ? pic.twitter.com/y4sJLv9OWy
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022