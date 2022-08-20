Video: Saliba scores screamer to give Arsenal comfortable lead

Arsenal have increased their lead to 3-0 after an incredible goal from centre-back William Saliba.

The Gunners have been impressive throughout the match and went 2-0 up after just 11 minutes at the Vitality Stadium and have now all but won the game.

The third goal came after a cross landed at the feet of Granit Xhaka, who then pulled the ball back to Saliba before the defender produced a stunning goal with his weaker foot.

Arsenal’s 100% start to the season looks set to continue unless something dramatic happens in the final 30 minutes.