Video: Tottenham new boy assists Kane for record breaking goal

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tottenham have taken the lead against Wolves thanks to a header from Harry Kane. 

The home side struggled in the first half but have been much better since the break. Spurs had a few chances before eventually scoring and it had to be Kane to break the deadlock.

The goal came from a corner which was flicked on by Spurs’ new signing Ivan Perisic and eventually found its way to the England striker to head home.

Kane has now broken Sergio Aguero’s record for the most Premier League goals scored for a single club with 185 and the goal was his 250th for Tottenham.

