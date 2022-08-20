Video: Wilfried Zaha fails to score from the spot but slots home the rebound

Wilfried Zaha saw his penalty saved by Emiliano Martinez, but the Crystal Palace winger, fortunately, slotted home the rebound. 

After initially going 1-0 down to Aston Villa through Ollie Watkins, Palace quickly equalised through Zaha.

Palace were gifted the chance to take the lead after the referee awarded a penalty. Zaha stepped up and fired the ball towards the goal, but Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez made the save.

Fortunately for Zaha, the rebound fell straight back to him, where he slotted home to give Palace the lead.

Zaha won’t be too disheartened after missing the penalty, as it fell directly to his feet to grab himself his second goal.

