Wilfried Zaha saw his penalty saved by Emiliano Martinez, but the Crystal Palace winger, fortunately, slotted home the rebound.

After initially going 1-0 down to Aston Villa through Ollie Watkins, Palace quickly equalised through Zaha.

Palace were gifted the chance to take the lead after the referee awarded a penalty. Zaha stepped up and fired the ball towards the goal, but Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez made the save.

Fortunately for Zaha, the rebound fell straight back to him, where he slotted home to give Palace the lead.

Martinez saves Zaha's penalty but Zaha puts the rebound into the net and Palace now have a 2-1 lead! #CPFC ?: @peacockTV #MyPLMorning | #CRYAVL pic.twitter.com/D4t1ccCQ4X — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 20, 2022

Zaha won’t be too disheartened after missing the penalty, as it fell directly to his feet to grab himself his second goal.