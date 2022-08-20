Video: Zaha levels for Crystal Palace after just two minutes

Aston Villa FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are level at Selhurst Park after going a goal behind against Aston Villa. 

Ollie Watkins put the away side in front after just five minutes but it only took another two minutes for Palace to make it 1-1.

There was a key intervention by Joel Ward 20 seconds before Wilfried Zaha’s equaliser to prevent Leon Bailey’s cross from reaching Watkins. It could have been 2-0 Villa. Instead, it’s 1-1 at Selhurst Park.

The goal came after a miscontrolled touch from Odsonne Edouard landed at Zaha’s feet, who sprinted towards the goal and finished into the bottom right-hand corner.

Footage Courtesy of DAZN 2

More Stories / Latest News
Ajax are leading the race to sign Chelsea star this summer despite Manchester United interest
Video: Ollie Watkins fires Aston Villa into the lead with smart finish
Chelsea transfer target left out of squad this weekend ahead of potential move
More Stories Wilfried Zaha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.