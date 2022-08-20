Video: Zaha levels for Crystal Palace after just two minutes

Crystal Palace are level at Selhurst Park after going a goal behind against Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins put the away side in front after just five minutes but it only took another two minutes for Palace to make it 1-1.

There was a key intervention by Joel Ward 20 seconds before Wilfried Zaha’s equaliser to prevent Leon Bailey’s cross from reaching Watkins. It could have been 2-0 Villa. Instead, it’s 1-1 at Selhurst Park.

The goal came after a miscontrolled touch from Odsonne Edouard landed at Zaha’s feet, who sprinted towards the goal and finished into the bottom right-hand corner.

GOAL Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa (7 mins) Quick response! Wilfried Zaha bursts beyond the Villa backline and slides a shot into the far corner#CRYAVL pic.twitter.com/ElEgu2zOZ7 — DEAN FOOTBALL? (@DEANFOOTBALL1) August 20, 2022

Footage Courtesy of DAZN 2