West Ham close to signing Chelsea defender in deal worth at least £13m

West Ham are close to making their seventh signing of the summer.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Hammers are on the verge of reaching an agreement with London rivals Chelsea to sign full-back Emerson.

West Ham are finally closing on deal for Emerson Palmieri with Chelsea. Clubs prepared to seal agreement for £13m plus £2m* fee, permanent deal with Emerson discussing personal terms. ??? #WHUFC There are some details to be clarified over the weekend before deal done. #CFC pic.twitter.com/VuszyZNZ87 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

Although there are still some final details to iron out, the Hammers will be expected to pay at least £13m for the Italy international.

Given his modest price tag, it seems David Moyes is the manager getting the better deal.

Emerson, 28, has barely featured for the Blues since his arrival from Roma four years ago, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t join Moyes’ side equipped with a wealth of experience.

Surprisingly, even though Tuchel obviously doesn’t rate him, Emerson is one of Europe’s most successful players. Not only has the 28-year-old won both the Europa League and Champions League, but he has a European Championship trophy to his name too.

Having lifted last summer’s delayed Euros 2020 trophy after Italy beat England in the final, Emerson, one of the gli Azzurri’s standout performers, has a very decent-looking CV.

When it comes to moving to cross-town rivals West Ham, both the player and the manager could do a lot worse than this proposed deal.