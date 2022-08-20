When new £60m Man United signing could be at Old Trafford

Manchester United are on the brink of officially unveiling defensive midfielder Casemiro as their fourth summer signing.

The experienced Brazilian recently shocked the footballing world after opting to depart the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of a surprise switch to Old Trafford.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week about the midfielder’s decision to team up with Erik ten Hag in the Premier League, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “I think Casemiro has been a key player for us, he was important to [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric – the combination was key to success.

“Casemiro’s teammates understand his decision, they respect it – it was his will to try a new challenge and we have to accept it. I can’t reply to why Casemiro traded European Champions for a struggling side, it’s his personal decision.”

Following the South American’s decision to try his hand in the Premier League, a deal worth an initial £60m, but potentially rising to £70m, was agreed (Paul Hirst).

Ahead of the Red Devils’ next fixture, which just so happens to be a blockbuster clash at Old Trafford against Liverpool on Monday night, fans have been wondering when they can expect to get a first look at their latest signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, even though the no-nonsense Brazilian is set to fly to Manchester to undergo his medical soon, featuring against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be a step too far for the 30-year-old.

However, even though he won’t play, is possible that the five-time Champions League winner will be in attendance at Old Trafford to observe how his new teammates fare against their arch-rivals.