£150k-a-week star could push for exit after Newcastle enquiry

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic could push to leave the Blues this summer amid interest from Newcastle United and several other top European teams.

ESPN have reported that Newcastle, Manchester United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have expressed their interest in signing Pulisic from Chelsea should the winger decide to leave Stamford Bridge during the current window.

The American is not a starter in Thomas Tuchel’s side and is set for showdown talks with Chelsea soon.

The 23-year-old could ask to leave in search of more playing time during the run-up to an important World Cup for his country in Qatar later this year.

Pulisic is a talented player but has not got the chance to show off his capabilities in recent years. With Champions League clubs such as Atletico and Juventus in the running, it would be hard to see the American moving to Newcastle.

The Chelsea star earns £150,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge and even a loan move to Tyneside could be a bit expensive, seeing as the Magpies’ investment would only be short-term.

Pulisic’s future will be decided very soon and it would be incredible to see the American lining up in the black and white of Newcastle throughout this season.