Video: Arsenal ace matches record from 47 years ago as goal finally given after lengthy VAR check

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun just scored for the third time in his first three games with loan club Reims, equalling a record from 47 years ago.

The Gunners youngster has made a bright start to life in Ligue 1, and AFC fans will surely be thrilled to see the impact he’s making as he looks like he could well be the next big thing to rise up through their academy.

See below for his latest goal, which had everyone waiting with baited breath as it took some time for VAR to eventually give it, due to question marks about whether or not it crossed the line, and if there was an offside in the build-up…

More Stories / Latest News
£150k-a-week star could push for exit after Newcastle enquiry
“It needs to work” – Manchester United legend explains risks with Casemiro transfer
Barcelona star signed for £45m irritated by registration uncertainty

See Get French Football News’ tweet from below which confirms this impressive record for Balogun…

Arsenal have seen Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe become regulars in the first-team in recent years, and if Balogun has a good year on loan this could be a key next step in his development ahead of playing more often next term.

More Stories Folarin Balogun

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Ball was played backwards so I don’t know why they took so long but Balogun looks like he going to have a productive spell away, exciting times to be a gunner again. Everywhere we look it seems everything’s smelling like roses

    The futures bright because it’s red and white!*

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.