Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun just scored for the third time in his first three games with loan club Reims, equalling a record from 47 years ago.

The Gunners youngster has made a bright start to life in Ligue 1, and AFC fans will surely be thrilled to see the impact he’s making as he looks like he could well be the next big thing to rise up through their academy.

See below for his latest goal, which had everyone waiting with baited breath as it took some time for VAR to eventually give it, due to question marks about whether or not it crossed the line, and if there was an offside in the build-up…

Absolute pandemonium for the equaliser! ? A confusing few minutes and a VAR check later, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun is awarded the goal that brings Reims level ? pic.twitter.com/jCqSFeHfPA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2022

See Get French Football News’ tweet from below which confirms this impressive record for Balogun…

Folarin Balogun (21) becomes the 1st Reims player to score in each of his 1st 3 appearances since Jacques Vergnes in August 1975. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 21, 2022

Arsenal have seen Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe become regulars in the first-team in recent years, and if Balogun has a good year on loan this could be a key next step in his development ahead of playing more often next term.