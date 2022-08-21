Pundit names the Arsenal player who allows them to “take more risks” this season

Arsenal defender William Saliba has earned big praise from a pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor after his superb performance against Bournemouth yesterday.

The young Frenchman has been a revelation for the Gunners so far this season, finally becoming a regular for Mikel Arteta’s side after a few loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba is really starting to look like the real deal, and seems to be making a big difference to how Arsenal play, with Agbonlahor singling him out as a key player in the video clip for talkSPORT below…

? “Arsenal are looking a bit special.” ? “They look like Man City…” ?? “It’s almost a joy to watch.” Jamie O’Hara absolutely loves what he’s seeing from Arsenal today pic.twitter.com/WpKuw1mV5N — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 20, 2022

Discussing what’s changed about Arsenal, Agbonlahor suggests that the presence of Saliba in their defence means they can take more risks going forward.

It’s certainly fair to say that Arsenal look to have improved a lot defensively under Arteta, with signings like Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes also looking key for this new-look side.

Saliba also looks solid at the back, and also got forward to score a superb goal in the 3-0 win at Bournemouth.