Pundit names the Arsenal player who allows them to “take more risks” this season

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal defender William Saliba has earned big praise from a pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor after his superb performance against Bournemouth yesterday.

The young Frenchman has been a revelation for the Gunners so far this season, finally becoming a regular for Mikel Arteta’s side after a few loan spells away from the Emirates Stadium.

Saliba is really starting to look like the real deal, and seems to be making a big difference to how Arsenal play, with Agbonlahor singling him out as a key player in the video clip for talkSPORT below…

Discussing what’s changed about Arsenal, Agbonlahor suggests that the presence of Saliba in their defence means they can take more risks going forward.

More Stories / Latest News
UK Home Secretary will confiscate passports for World Cup should banning orders occur
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man United eye three signings, Chelsea’s CB plans, and more
Chelsea ready to rival Man United for transfer of Premier League star if another deal fails

It’s certainly fair to say that Arsenal look to have improved a lot defensively under Arteta, with signings like Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes also looking key for this new-look side.

Saliba also looks solid at the back, and also got forward to score a superb goal in the 3-0 win at Bournemouth.

More Stories gabriel agbonlahor William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.